Ishan Kishan scores fiery 76 off 48 deliveries

Ind vs SA first T20I: Twitter erupts with joy as Ishan Kishan goes all guns blazing

In the absence of regular opener KL Rahul, the Indian team was in a fix with their opening combination for the match. However, Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan had some other plans in his mind. Kishan, who debuted for India last year against England, took the life out of the South African bowling.

Kishan blasted on the opposition right away and scored a fiery 76 off 48 deliveries which included 11 fours and 3 sixes. Kishan who will also look to open for India in the T20I world cup later this year will hope to continue this run and win India the fabled trophy. Here is how Twitter reacted to this blistering display of fireworks.

Even the IPL teams were not far behind and they applauded the youngster's intent towards the clash.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan