Ind vs SA first T20I: The Proteas deny India their world record, Twitter reacts

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa thrash India by 7 wickets

Highlights Man of the Match Miller scored a blistering 64 off 31 balls

Rassie van der Dussen joined in and scored 75 off 46 deliveries

This is South Africa's highest run chase in T20Is

The entire build-up to this India vs South Africa series was made around the 12-match winning streak that the men in blue had achieved before this contest. The new-look Indian outfit without the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rohit Sharma came out all guns blazing and posted a massive total of 211 at the end of the 20th over at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. But South Africa had other plans as they handed India a heavy defeat by 7 wickets.

The men in blue gave an initial blow to the Proteas as they managed to dismiss their skipper Bavuma cheaply, but what followed later is something that the Proteas fans will never forget. Before this game, the Proteas had only chased 207 runs which goes back to the 2007 T20I world cup, but they outdid this record as they comfortably chased down this massive score with 5 balls remaining. South Africa's big gun David Miller continued his golden run and scored a quickfire 64 off 31 balls. The left-handed South African batsman was joined in by his colleague Rassie van der Dussen who played a brisk inning of 75 from 46 deliveries.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this defeat.