Ind vs SA first T20I: South Africa wins toss, puts India to bat first

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (BCCI) SA africa win toss, put India to field first

South Africa has won the first and have opted to field first. Temba Bavuma has confirmed that Aiden markram has tested positive and is isolating himself. Bavuma further added "We played a practice game here a couple of days ago, so that the wicket got better to bat on. It was a bit slow and stoppy at the beginning, hopefully we can exploit that and restrict them to a decent score and chase it down. Aiden was not available for selection as he tested positive for Covid, Stubbs comes and it is a debut for him. We have two all rounders; Dwaine and Parnell also come into the fold. It is an important series as we haven't been together as a group since the World Cup, it is a preparation for the World Cup coming up in Australia. For us it is about to build momentum and build confidence going ahead."

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Will Toss Matter?

Looking at the records, the toss won't matter much. But, if it's a typical Kotla surface, you can expect more turn for the spinners as the game progresses. Keeping that in mind, the teams might look to bat first. The average first innings total isn't much and is on the lower side keeping the current T20 standards in check.