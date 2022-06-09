Ind vs SA first T20I: Kishan and Gaikwad show intent but struggle against express pace

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (BCCI) Gaikwad and Kishan struggle agains express SA bowlers

Everybody had their keen eyes on the approach that the new Indian team had decided to take in the opener of this five-match T20I series to be played against South Africa. Temba Bavuma won the toss and invited India to bat first on a track that was no less than a batter's paradise. Adrenaline rushed high as two youngsters Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad walked in to face the Proteas bowling attack. With the likes of Rabada and Nortje, hardly anybody had given these youngsters any chance. To everybody's surprise, they showed a lot of positive intent and guided India over 50 at the end of the powerplay.

Both the youngsters freely threw their bats around and tried to hit almost everything that was being thrown at them, but it did not take the likes of Rabad and Nortje to put them in discomfort. Rabada and Nortje who are experienced veterans tried to test the technique and the temperament of the Indian youngsters who are trying to cement their places in this star-studded Indian batting lineup. This combination was the first proper look at the situation that may arise after Kohli, Sharma, and Rahul have all bid farewell to international cricket. The batsmen took on South Africa's pace battery but they never looked in any kind of firm control. As Rabada picked up the pace and started clocking 140, Gaikwad struggled to put bat to ball.

As far as Kishan's knock goes, Nortje tested him endlessly. Both these batsmen play IPL and have faced Rabada and Nortje before, but in the IPL they always have one international batsman by their side to cover up for their flaws. Ruturaj opens with Devon Conway for CSK and Ishan bats with his MI and team India skipper Rohit Sharma. Even if both these batters fired, the technique is something that head coach Rahul Dravid will try to look into if they are to be groomed for the upcoming world cup.

