Ind vs SA first T20I: Aiden Markram tests positive for COVID-19

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Markram tests positive for COVID-19

Just after winning the toss and putting India to bat, Temba Bavuma, the South African captain said that one of their most destructive batsmen will miss out due to medical reasons. Bavuma further said that Markram has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolated. In his absence, Tristan Stubbs is making his debut. As South Africa gear up for this clash, they will be missing the services of their most effective top-order batsman.

The Proteas captain further revealed that "Aiden was not available for selection as he tested positive for Covid, Stubbs comes and it is a debut for him. We have two all-rounders; Dwaine and Parnell also come into the fold,” Temba Bavuma said at the toss". Ahead of this much-anticipated clash between two heavyweight international teams, Markram was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad and he was in fine touch. On many occasions, he bailed his team out of tough situations and made sure that he keeps the scoreboard ticking.

Markram is isolated as of now and it will be interesting to see if he turns up for the next T20I to be played on Sunday.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

(Inputs from PTI)