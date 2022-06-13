IND vs SA: Fans miss Sanju Samson's presence in Team India, Twitter pours with fiery emotions

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sanju Samson in action during India's match (file photo)

In India versus South Africa's 2nd T20 international match, India failed to level the five-match series. The Rishabh Pant-led team lost to Proteas in Cuttack by four wickets on Sunday.

Team South Africa won the toss and opted to field first. India's batting line-up struggled as the wickets kept falling and the runs weren't coming from the bat. India put a score of 148/6 in 20 overs. The Temba Bavuma-led team registered victory in just 18.2 overs.

As India couldn't put up a good show in two consecutive matches, the players' performance and Rishabh Pant's captaincy have been criticized a lot.

Fans on the other hand are visibly furious about not picking Sanju Samson in the T20 squad which was announced on 22nd May when the IPL 2022 was going on.

Samson who led Rajasthan Royals had scored 458 runs in 17 matches with an average of 28.63 runs in this year's season

Twitter was flooded with fiery posts by fans who were missing Samson's presence on the team.

South Africa are currently leading by 2-0 and India will have to win all the remaining matches if they want to seal victory in the series.

Full squads:

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen

The schedule for upcoming matches is as follows: