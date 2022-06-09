IND vs SA Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for India vs South Africa
Match DetailsIndia vs South Africa
1st match, IND vs SA T20I
Thursday, 7:00 PM
Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Dream 11 for IND vs SA
Keeper: Dinesh Karthik
Batsmen: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Ruturaj Gaikwad
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya(C), Dwaine Pretorius
Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada(VC)
Probable Playing XI for IND vs SA
Probable XI of Team India: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Umran Malik, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal
Probable XI of Team South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorious, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje
Full squads
India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik
South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen.
Live Streaming Details
When does IND vs SA T20I series start?
India will play five-match T20I series against South Africa on home soil from 9th June to 19th June.
Where are the matches between India and South Africa being played?
- New Delhi - 9th June
- Cuttack - 12th June
- Visakhapatnam -14th June
- Rajkot - 17th June
- Bengaluru - 19th June
Where can I watch IND vs SA T20I series on TV?
The matches will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi.
Where can I watch IND vs SA T20I series online?
Are there any injury updates?
KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav have been ruled out of the entire series qwing to injuries.
When is match no.1 of IND vs SA series?
The first match is scheduled for 9th June, Thursday
When does match no.1 of IND vs SA series start?
The match starts at 7 PM IST
Where will the match no. 1 of IND vs SA series be played?
The first match is scheduled to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
What are the squads ?
