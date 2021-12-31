Friday, December 31, 2021
     
IND vs SA: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly not surprised by India's victory in Centurion Test

India registered a comprehensive 113-run win over South Africa in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. It was also India's first-ever Test victory at the Centurion, which is largely considered to be a fortress for South Africa.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 31, 2021 12:53 IST
Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly lauded the Indian team after they beat South Africa.
Image Source : TWITTER

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly lauded the Indian team after they beat South Africa in the first Test in Centurion. (File Photo)

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly congratulated the Indian cricket team for their historic victory against South Africa in Centurion, saying he is not surprised by India winning the test at all.

India registered a comprehensive 113-run win over South Africa in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. It was also India's first-ever Test victory at the Centurion, which is largely considered to be a fortress for South Africa.

Former India captain said that South Africa will have to play out of their skins to beat this Virat Kohli-led Test team in the ongoing series.

"Great victory for Team India ..not surprised by the result at all...will be a hard team to beat this series..South Africa will have to play out of their skins to do that ..enjoy the new year (sic)," Ganguly wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, 49-year-old Ganguly continues to remain "stable" after being tested COVID-19 positive three days ago, the hospital where he is undergoing treatment said on Thursday.

The BCCI president was rushed to a city hospital on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive for COVID-19. He was also admitted to the hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.

(Inputs from IANS)

