IND vs SA: Avesh Khan credits Rahul Dravid for giving chances to everybody

India is set to play the fifth and final match of the ongoing series with South Africa on Sunday. The Rishabh Pant-led team that won their last match with a huge margin had leveled the series to 2-2.

Avesh Khan praised Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid for putting faith in the team. Avesh said that he had felt the pressure after going wicket-less in the first three games but said head coach Rahul Dravid’s faith in him pushed him to come up with a match-winning performance in the fourth T20I.

Avesh relied on the hard lengths to end up with career-best figures of four for 18.

"The team hasn't changed over four games, so credit to Rahul sir. He gives chances to everybody and intends to give them a long enough run," Avesh said.

"He doesn't drop a player after one or two bad performances because you cannot judge a player on the basis of one or two games. Everyone is getting enough matches to prove themselves.

"Yes, there was pressure on me. I had zero wickets in three games but Rahul sir and the team management gave me another opportunity today and I ended up picking four wickets. It's also my papa's birthday, so it's a gift for him too."

The 25-year-old decided on his game plan to bowl after a chat with opener Ishan Kishan.

"I spoke to Ishan (Kishan) today and he said that hard-length balls aren't easy to play; some are bouncing, some are stopping and the others are keeping low. Then I planned to attack the stumps and bowl the hard lengths consistently. It's in my hands to bowl well, not pick wickets.

India did well to reach 169/6 after a poor start

"Today's wicket wasn't easy for batters, it was two-paced although DK Bhai, Hardik, and Rishabh all played well. 170 was a very good total on this wicket and all we wanted to ensure was pick a couple of wickets in the powerplay," Avesh added.

Asked about his chances to make the T20 World Cup squad, he said: "Selection is not in my control. I just want to give my 100 percent every game I get to play for India. I don't want to have any regrets over the effort I put in my performances."

