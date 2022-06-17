IND vs SA: As India looks to nullify the Proteas lead, here are few key battles to watch out for

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Player battles to watch out for

Highlights South Africa lead the series 2-1

Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the series

The final T20I is scheduled to be played on June 19, 2022

India is alive and is still breathing in this five-match T20I series which is being played against the Proteas. As the action takes center stage in Rajkot, India will look to square the series off and fight for a win on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

With India going unchanged in the third T20I, it is almost certain that skipper Pant and coach Rahul Dravid will field the same eleven in the fourth T20I that is to be played at Rajkot which is considered to be a batter's paradise.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Temba Bavuma

This is the first battle to watch out for. Temba Bavuma, the Proteas skipper is a fierce competitor and looks to stamp his authority on the game right away. But recently he has struggled against India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar who is spearheading the Indian attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. The UP-based bowler has looked in fine form since IPL 2022 and can swing the ball in any condition and under any given circumstance. The Proteas skipper has been watchful against Kumar but looks far from his best when the ball starts moving.

Heinrich Klaasen vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Till this point in time, Heinrich Klaasen has been dominating the Indian leg spinner who seems to be under immense pressure whenever the South African wicketkeeper is batting. Yuzi Chahal who was in fine form in IPL 2022 has failed to replicate his performances for team India. Chahal bagged the purple cap in the star-studded tournament but has been looking a bit rusty in the ongoing series. Every time Klaasen faces Yuzi, he takes him to the cleaners. This is one batsman that Yuzvendra Chahal will want to get better of as he is one of the leading spinners the country has.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Kagiso Rabada

This is one of the most exciting rivalries going around in cricket right now. Rabada has made Gaikwad his bunny. He has his number and has dismissed him right from the IPL and in the second T20.

Rabada is an established player in the international circuit, whereas Ruturaj is yet to find his place. We have seen Gaikwad go about his business in the IPL, and if he finds his rhythm, then the battle will one to remember.