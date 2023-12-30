IND vs SA: Another injury scare for India as star player hit in nets ahead of 2nd Test

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian Cricket team players.

IND vs SA: After suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of South Africa, Team India has been hit with an injury scare ahead of the 2nd and the final match of the Test series. India were blown away with a perfect all-round show from the Proteas in the first match in Centurion as the hosts registered a massive innings and a 32-run win over the visitors.

However, bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur was hit on his shoulder while he was training on Saturday in Centurion ahead of the second Test. Shardul copped a blow to his left shoulder while he was batting and facing throwdowns from a support staff member. While the all-rounder continued to bat, he did not turn up to bowl.

Shardul was seen in pain and discomfort after the blow. As he did not bowl, he put an ice pack on his shoulder. Notably, the magnitude of Shardul's injury has not been determined as of now and scans will be taken if required.

India are already without Mohammed Shami and Ruturaj Gaikwad, both of whom have been ruled out of the Test series due to injuries. They missed Ravindra Jadeja in the first Test as he had back spasms.

