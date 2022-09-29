IND vs SA: Adapting to situations & demands is key; looking to do amazing things ahead- Arshdeep Singh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Arshdeep Singh in action.

IND vs SA: The Indian team on Wednesday displayed a breathtaking performance against South Africa in the first T20I at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The Indian team, powered by fast bowlers, defeated the Proteas side by 8 wickets. After the first clash man of the match from the night, Arshdeep Singh opened up on what is India's focus ahead of T20 World Cup.

The T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13, and Arshdeep said the Indian bowlers are geared up for the tough challenge that awaits them. "Adaptability is the big motive of our team. The main motive is adapting to the situations and demands of the team, whatever the situations and conditions are," said the 23-year-old pacer Arshdeep said.

"When we go there (Australia) we will see how the conditions are. I'm looking forward to doing well," he added. Arshdeep (3/32) and Deepak Chahar (2/24) broke South Africa's backbone to help India register an easy eight-wicket win over the Proteas in the low-scoring first T20I of the three-match series here on Wednesday night.

"We are trying to tick all the boxes in the practice sessions and trying to execute all our plans on the field. Today (Wednesday) was really a good example of showing a good power play bowling and we are looking forward to do amazing things in the coming days," Arshdeep said at the post-match presentation.

The left-arm pacer, a key arsenal in India's death bowling scheme of things for the ICC showpiece next month, missed the preceding three T20Is against Australia after he was sent to the NCA for conditioning. "The purpose of the last 10 days was to get refreshed and come back stronger and fitter which will help me in my bowling. I feel really refreshed and looking forward to doing good things on the field," Arshdeep added.

Bowling with the new ball in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep came back with a bang, grabbing three wickets in five balls to reduce South Africa to 8 for 4 inside the second over. The visitors never recovered from Arshdeep's early blows to lose the opening match of the series, which is the last leg of preparation for both teams before heading to Australia.

