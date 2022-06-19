IND vs SA, Weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in final game of India vs South Africa? Know details

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI IND vs SA, Weather forecast of 5th T20I

India will lock horns with South Africa for the fifth and the final time in the ongoing T20I series on Sunday, June 19. The Rishabh Pant-led team struggled in first two matches at New Delhi and Cuttack. But they made a brilliant comeback by winning two matches back-to-back and leveled the series 2-2.

India will hope to carry the previous match's momentum and register their first T20I victory against the Proteas on home soil. However, there are concerns of rain playing spoilsport in the decider match.

The match is scheduled to be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

According to AccuWeather, Thunderstorms are expected during the daytime and also at the beginning of the match in the evening. There is a high possibility of rain disrupting the last match.

The humidity in Bengaluru is predicted to range from 92% to 93% during match hours. A cloud cover of 99% is expected throughout the game. The temperature is predicted to be from 23 degrees celsius to 21 degrees celsius from 7 PM to 11 PM.

What if rain cancels the match?

If the match gets canceled due to rain, Both Team India and Team South Africa will share the trophy.

Earlier on Saturday, rain delayed the semifinal match of the Ranji Trophy between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh that was played at the Just Cricket Academy Ground, Bengaluru.

The last time a T20I was played at Bengaluru was in September 2019. Interestingly it was also between the same teams.

Full squads

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubb