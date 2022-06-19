IND vs SA 5th T20I: South Africa wins toss, invites India to bat

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@OFFICIALCSA) South Africa win toss, put India to bat

Highlights Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma misses out

The series as of now stands at 2-2

After this India will take on Ireland in two T20Is

South Africa has won the first and has opted to field first. Temba Bavuma is missing out on the series decider and in his absence, Keshav Maharaj is all set to lead team Proteas. After winning the toss Maharaj said "We will bowl first, the overhead conditions, the dew, we can look to exploit the conditions, but it does look like a good wicket to bat on. Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks, and KG Rabada are back, they replace Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen, and Shamsi. We have gone for the extra batter, hopefully, we'll look to utilize it while batting upfront".

Rishabh Pant who has lost five consecutive tosses confirmed that team India will go unchanged for the series decider as the management has decided to back the team. Pant further added, "The practice isn't working for me (on the toss). Looks like a good wicket, we would like to get anything around 180-190. We just need to focus on the process and put in our 100% into the game".

This game also marks Chahal returning to the Chinnaswamy as he wasn't retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore in this year's IPL. The leg spinner who knows the venue pretty well further added that the ground is very small and he tries to vary his lengths. Yuzi Chahal said that the batters prefer to score more sixes than fours at this venue.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan