IND vs SA 5th T20I: Rain threat! Here are rules to determine winner if it pours

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

India and South Africa will face each other in the last T20I of the five-match series at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday. The series which is leveled at 2-2 will have a winner after the upcoming match.

While both the teams are set to fight for the trophy, there a threat of rain playing spoilsport in the match. Bengaluru is expected to have Thunderstorms at the beginning of the match and cloud cover throuhout the match.

Here are all the rules that will be followed in order to determine a winner:

What if rain interrupts the play and the entire match cannot be played in the given time?

In such a scenario, the number of overs will be cut short to five for each side. However, it cannot be less than 5 overs.

How will be the target set for the team batting second if rain interrupts the match?

If the number of overs gets lessened for any of the team due to rain then a revised target score will be set. This will be calculated by using the DLS method.

What if the entire second innings gets suspended?

If the second innings gets suspended (with at least 5 overs bowled) and there is no possibility of the match resuming then the DLS par score will be the deciding factor. This means to score and DLS Par Score will be compared and the winner will be decided on whether the score is more or less than the par score.

What if the score is equal to the DLS Par Score?

Then the match will end in a Tie.

What if the entire match is canceled?

In such a case, both the teams will share the trophy.