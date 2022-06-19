IND vs SA 5th T20I: Pant still to win his maiden toss; Twitter reacts

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rishabh Pant loses fifth consecutive toss

Highlights This is Pant's first series as captain

After this, India will head to Ireland for two match T20I series

Captain Pant has been in some real trouble, with the bat and also with the coin toss. With the series evenly balanced, when Rishabh Pant walked out for the coin toss, he was already on the streak of losing 4 coin tosses. Captain Pant and team India have made a strong comeback in the series and they will now look to clinch the series. However, after the completion of four matches, it does not seem that Rishabh Pant has found either his form or luck.

Captain Pant's tactics and unpredictable bowling changes have not contributed to India's winning cause and it will be interesting to see how the team comes out of this turmoil. Adding on to these woes, he has now made this unwanted streak of losing five consecutive tosses. Every time Pant has walked out for the coin-toss, he has lost it and India has been invited to bat first. With the Chinnaswamy pitch favoring the batsman and with the presence of dew in the second half of the match, it will be interesting to see India's approach. Irrespective of the result that comes out of this match.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan