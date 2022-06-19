IND vs SA 5th T20I: Key player battles to watch out for series decider

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Key player battles

It all looks like a fantastic script with India going down to the Proteas 2-0 in the first two T20Is and then making a strong statement by winning two consecutive matches to level the series. Before the Vizag and Rajkot T20Is, not many had given the men in blue any kind of chances and were backing the Proteas to win the match, but what followed after has put the series on line for both the teams.

As the action takes center stage in Bengaluru, India will look to continue their winning momentum and clinch the series 3-2 on Sunday, June 19, 2022. There has certainly been a stark difference in the mentatlity and the approach of both teams. South Africa who has won the initial two matches made a plenty of changes which costed them the match both in Rajkot and VIzag. On the othr hand, team India backed their players and continued to play with them even after losing the initial two matches. Here are the three player battles to look out for.

Anrich Nortje vs Shreyas Iyer

Once a part of the same team, Shreyas was Nortje's captain at Delhi Capitals in 2020 season of the Indian Premier League. Both Shreyas Iyer and Anrich Nortje who were far from their best in IPL 2022 have failed to make any kind of mark in the four T20I matches that have been played in the series so far. As the last T20I match is scheduled to play in Bengaluru, which is a high scoring ground, both Iyer and Nortje would want to have a go at each other and give their best to leave some impact on the series. If there is a quick dismissal at the beginning of the innings, it will be interesting to see Iyer's approach against Nortje and his express pace.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Kagiso Rabada

This is one of the most exciting rivalries going around in cricket right now. Rabada has made Gaikwad his bunny. He has his number and has dismissed him right from the IPL and in the second T20. Rabada is an established player in the international circuit, whereas Ruturaj is yet to find his place. We have seen Gaikwad go about his business in the IPL, and if he finds his rhythm, then the battle will one to remember.

Heinrich Klaasen vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Till this point in time, Heinrich Klaasen has been dominating the Indian leg spinner who seems to be under immense pressure whenever the South African wicketkeeper is batting. Yuzi Chahal who was in fine form in IPL 2022 has failed to replicate his performances for team India. Chahal bagged the purple cap in the star-studded tournament but has been looking a bit rusty in the ongoing series. Every time Klaasen faces Yuzi, he takes him to the cleaners. This is one batsman that Yuzvendra Chahal will want to get better of as he is one of the leading spinners the country has.