IND vs SA 5th T20: Series ends in draw as rain stops play in Bengaluru; Twitter reacts

Final T20I abandoned

Highlights India will now fly out to England for their UK tour

India are yet to defeat South Africa in a T20I series at home

The series has been shared by both India and South Africa

This was a climax of the highest order. How the series has panned out is nothing short of a script. Who would have thought that just when the series was leveled, rain will play a spoilsport and ruin all the fun that was in store for the series decider. South Africa will have all the blame to put on themselves as they were comfortably placed in the series with a 2-0 lead. India then did, what they do the best. The men in blue just came from behind and snatched the lead away from South Africa and won two consecutive T20Is in Rajkot and Vizag.

With the final match taking place at Chinnaswamy, a ground which is known for its high-scoring nature, cricket fans all over the world waited for the action to unfold and to see who takes the winner's medal home, but hardly anyone knew that something else was in store for the Indian and the South African team. There was always a forecast for rain but people considered it to be a passing shower. India lost the toss and was put to bat first. Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad both were dismissed by Lungi Ngidi as India was reduced to 28-2 by the fourth over. When the downpour started, not everyone had expected it to be so heavy. After raining for almost 150 minutes, the officials called the game, and just like that, the series remains poised at 2-2. Here is how Twitter reacted:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan