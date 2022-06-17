Friday, June 17, 2022
     
  5. IND vs SA 4th T20I: Here's all you need to know about Rajkot's weather conditions ahead of IND vs SA match

Will it rain? How will be the weather during match hours? Know everything about weather at Rajkot as India takes on South Africa in 4th T20I.

Aachal Maniyar Written by: Aachal Maniyar
New Delhi Published on: June 17, 2022 16:16 IST
Image Source : BCCI

IND will face SA in the 4th T20I match at Rajkot

India will face South Africa in the fourth T20 international match at Rajkot. In a do-or-die match of the five-match series, the Rishabh Pant-led team will want to win the match to level the series.

The weather at Rajkot, Gujarat will be very different from the last three venues, Delhi, Cuttack, and Visakhapatnam. According to Accuweather, the humidity in Rajkot will keep on increasing as the time will progress during the match which starts at 7 PM. There is less probability of rain but there is a cloud cover expected throughout the match. From 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST, the humidity will increase from 52% to 65%.

With cloud cover ranging from 42% to 39%, the temperature is predicted to be from 33 degrees celsius to 30 degrees celsius during match hours.

Full squads

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubb

