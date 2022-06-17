IND vs SA 4th T20I Dream11: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for India vs South Africa

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Dream11: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for India vs South AfricaMatch Details
India vs South Africa
4th match, IND vs SA T20I
Friday, 7:00 PM
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
Dream 11 for IND vs SA, 4th T20I
Keepers: Heinrich Klaasen
Batters: Ishan Kishan(VC), Shreyas Iyer, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller(C)
All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal
Probable Playing XI for IND vs SA, 4th T20I
Probable XI of Team India: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Umran Malik, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal
Probable XI of Team South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Wayne Parnell, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorious, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje
Full squads
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik
South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs
Live Streaming Details
Where can I watch IND vs SA 4th T20I series on TV?
The match will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD.
Where can I watch IND vs SA 4th T20I series online?
Are there any injury updates?
KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav have been ruled out of the entire series owing to injuries.
When is match no. 4 of IND vs SA series?
The fourth match is scheduled for 17th June, Friday
When does match no. 4 of IND vs SA series start?
The match starts at 7 PM IST
Where will the match no. 4 of IND vs SA series be played?
The match is scheduled to be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
Where will be the upcoming matches between India and South Africa?
- Rajkot - 17th June
- Bengaluru - 19th June