IND vs SA 4th T20I Dream11: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for India vs South Africa

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Dream11: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for India vs South Africa

Match Details

India vs South Africa

4th match, IND vs SA T20I

Friday, 7:00 PM

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Dream 11 for IND vs SA, 4th T20I

Keepers: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Ishan Kishan(VC), Shreyas Iyer, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller(C)

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

Probable Playing XI for IND vs SA, 4th T20I

Probable XI of Team India: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Umran Malik, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

Probable XI of Team South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Wayne Parnell, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorious, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje

Full squads

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs

Live Streaming Details

Are there any injury updates?

KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav have been ruled out of the entire series owing to injuries.

