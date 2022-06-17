IND vs SA, 4th T20I: Adamant India level series against Proteas; Twitter reacts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCI) India defeat South Africa and level series 2-2

Over the past couple of years, the Indian team has gained the reputation of playing their best game of cricket when their backs are against the wall. India always tends to come back very strongly whenever they are down and out in the series. The Border-Gavaskar victory in 2020-21 is the biggest testament to this fact. Not many had given this Indian team any kind of chance to level the ongoing series against South Africa. The Proteas who had a lead of 2-0 before the Vizag game might have fancied their chances to win the series straight up. But as the characteristics of the Indian team goes, they have come back pretty strongly in this series.

A huge credit for this goes to head coach Rahul Dravid who had the belief in this team which was completely down and out. Irrespective of the result in the first two T20Is, Dravid persisted with them. Paying back to Dravid's faith, the team has picked up itself and is now all geared up for the final T20I that is to be played in Bangalore on June 19, 2022. On the other hand, the Proteas team might be scratching their heads as they have a lot of introspection to do. They have made a complete mockery out of the position they were in. Now as the series stands leveled, both the teams will want to bring their best game to the table and win the series. The kind of victory that team India had in Rajkot will give them an ample amount of belief. The game of cricket is all about momentum and it seems as if the larger part of it is on India's side.

