IND vs SA, 3rd T20I, Weather Report: Is rain expected in Indore during match time? Know Details

With Pride on the line for South Africa, and an opportunity to white-wash the Proteas for India, the two teams will meet at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

India won the 2nd T20I at Guwahati by 16-runs to seal their first-ever series victory against South Africa on home soil. The team also won the first match of the series by 8 wickets and South Africa would want to close the series on a high.

Before the action begins, here is all you need to know about the weather details at Indore during match time.

Here are the all details on the weather forecast:

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is no rain expected during the game. There might be a few clouds, but they won't pose any danger to the game.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be pleasant throughout the match. The temperature will hover around 24-28 degree Celsius.

What role will the Toss play?

Only two T20Is have been played at this venue. The team batting first won the game once, and the team chasing won it the other time around.

On both occasions, it was India who defeated Sri Lanka. Since the pitch stays consistent throughout the match, it won't be a win the toss - win-match kind of affair.

What are the full squads?

Team India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umesh Yadav

Team South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen

