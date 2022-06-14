IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Vizag gears up for international action

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Cricket returns to Vizag

The all-important T20I series between India and South Africa stands at a very crucial stage as the men in blue look to avoid a series defeat. The action now takes center stage in Vizag's Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. The stadium is located in Pothinamallayya Palem, Visakhapatnam which is surrounded by hills and picturesque trees. Home to Sunrisers Hyderabad, the stadium was built in the year 2003 and has now an increased seating capacity of 50,000. The Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium has been recently granted Test status and is the ninth ground in India to receive this recognition.

The Vizag Stadium has always been praised for its high-quality outfield and is fondly remembered for MS Dhoni's blistering 148. The first international match that was played on this ground was the clash between India and Pakistan that dates back to 2005.

The pitch condition

The venue is considered a batter's paradise and has a reputation for being a belter. Batsmen can play through the line and hit the long ball on this even-paced wicket. However, in the 2013-14 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, this ground was witness to a few low-scoring games with spinners leaving their mark on the game. The highest total in ODIs recorded on this ground is 387/5 (IND vs WI), whereas in tests the highest total is 502/7 (IND vs SA). With batsmen such as Miller, Klaasen, Pandya, and Pant on each side, expectations run high from the contest and can be one blockbuster of a match.