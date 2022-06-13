IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Pressure on openers, spinners as India to lock horns with South Africa in must-win match

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Chahal during Ind vs SA T20I match

India needs to beat South Africa in the 3rd T20I match scheduled on Tuesday to keep the five-match series alive.

The Rishabh Pant-led team came into the series on a 12-match winning streak but South Africa shattered the dreams of the hosts to register a record-winning win.

Team India has failed to deliver in the last two matches with poor bowling and batting.

Role of Batsmen:

India's openers have failed to give the team a good start in the powerplay.

While Ishan Kishan has done well so far, Ruturaj Gaikwad has pulled the team down with questions being raised over his technique.

Shreyas Iyer too has looked vulnerable against the fast bowlers.

Hardik Pandya, who was in brilliant form for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, produced some big hits when the team was in a comfortable position in the first T20 but he couldn't get going on the two-paced Cuttack track.

He has also been unimpressive with the ball and has given away 49 runs in the four overs that he bowled in the last two matches.

Pant's captaincy in radar:

Pant has failed to play a good knock in the matches.

He has only three fifties in 45 T20Is with an average of 23.9 and a strike rate of 126.6. As someone, who is touted as a future leader, Pant has not inspired enough confidence with his leadership abilities.

His decision to promote Axar Patel over Dinesh Karthik in the second game was odd and went in vain.

Poor performances by Chahal & Axar

The bowling department too has failed miserably. The spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel have been a big letdown as they went for 75 and 59 in six and five overs in the two matches and the axe is likely to fall on one of them going into the third game.

Chahal, who was the purple cap holder in the IPL, and Axar were put under the pump with the likes of David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klassen feasting on their pedestrian bowling.

South Africa, on the other hand, has looked like a well-oiled machine with both their bowlers and batters working in partnerships.

Full squads :

India: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.

The match starts at 7 pm IST.

(Inputs from PTI)