  5. IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Gaikwad races away to first T20I half century; Twitter reacts

IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Gaikwad races away to first T20I half century; Twitter reacts

Ruturaj along with Ishan stitched a partnership of 97 runs which propelled India's innings and set them up for a big total.

Jishu Bhattacharya Written by: Jishu Bhattacharya
New Delhi Published on: June 14, 2022 20:42 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, CSK, Ind vs SA, India vs South Africa
Image Source : TWITTER (@THYVIEW)

Twitter is all praises for Ruturaj Gaikwad

Highlights

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan stitched a 97 run partnership for the first wicket
  • This is Gaikwad's maiden 50 in T20Is

The Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag will always be remembered for the blistering knock of 148 that MS Dhoni played as a youngster. Before this innings, Dhoni was miserably failing to do anything with his bat for the star-studded Indian batting lineup. Coincidentally, history has repeated itself at the same venue with youngster Ruturaj who is Dhoni's wingman in Chennai Super Kings. Gaikwad who was in a dismal run till now came out and scored a brisk 57 off 35 deliveries. 

Ruturaj along with Ishan stitched a partnership of 97 runs which propelled India's innings and set them up for a big total. With South Africa taking a 2-0 lead over India, every game is now a do-or-die contest for the men in blue.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this Rurturaj's first T20I fifty and his career best knock:

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

