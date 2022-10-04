Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs SA 3rd T20I: After Bumrah, Team India face another dilemma as Arshdeep Singh sits out with back injury

Highlights Arshdeep Singh is out of the Indian team in the third T20I due to a back issue

Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav have come into the team

Rishabh Pant is acting as deputy to Rohit Sharma

India's ace pacer Arshdeep Singh has sat out of the third T20I against South Africa in Indore after he sustained a back injury. The precautionary measure has once again highlighted India's woes with injury as they already have Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the T20 World Cup.

"It is precautionary, nothing serious. We've got Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav, and Siraj in. We want to keep challenging ourselves, keep improving and keep batting the same way," Rohit Sharma said during the toss.

The Indian team had Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the T20 World Cup, while Ravindra Jadeja is also not part of the Indian team for the showpiece event. While it has been said that the back issue is just a precautionary measure, some Indian fans will have their heart in their mouth provided India have been struggling to put together a team.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was rested for the T20I series against South Africa while Mohammed Shami is not part of the Indian team for the series. The injury now has opened doors for the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav who both have been drafted into the Indian team.

The other changes in the team saw KL Rahul and Virat Kohli miss out while Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, and Umesh Yadav have come in. Rishabh Pant is serving as the vice-captain of the side with KL Rahul not part of the contingent.

Image Source : GETTYJasprit Bumrah

It is expected that Rishabh Pant will open alongside Rohit Shamra while Shreyas Iyer will play in the middle order. Suryakumar Yadav has also kept his place in the team as he eyes the top spot in the ICC T20I batters ranking.

India's Playing XI vs South Africa

Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Latest Cricket News