IND vs SA: With series on the line, these are player battles to watch out

The men in blue are all set to take on the Proteas in a do-or-die match in Visakhapatnam. The first two T20s saw SA thrash India without breaking much sweat.

The young Indian outfit has a lot to work on coming into the 3rd T20, and these are the player battles to watch out for when these two teams take the field on Tuesday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Kagiso Rabada

This is one of the most exciting rivalries going around in cricket right now. Rabada has made Gaikwad his bunny. He has his number and has dismissed him right from the IPL and in the second T20.

Rabada is an established player in the international circuit, whereas Ruturaj is yet to find his place. We have seen Gaikwad go about his business in the IPL, and if he finds his rhythm, then the battle will one to remember.

Dwaine Pretorius vs Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel dismissed Pretorius in the 2nd T20 to peg SA back for a while. While the experiment to send Pretorius at number 3 reaped rewards in the first T20, it failed badly in the second.

However, the SA dug-out is expected to give him a long rope at that position. Pretorius' mindset to go all out with ball one, and Patel's restrictive bowling ability will make up for another great battle to watch out for.

David Miller vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Miller is in the form of his life, whereas Bhuvi seemed to get back in his groove in the last T20. Both teams will bank on these senior players to come good in crunch situations, and it will be great to see who comes out on top.

Miller vs Bhuvi at death will be something to watch out for and can determine the result of the third T20.