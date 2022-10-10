IND vs SA, 3rd ODI, Weather Report: It's not all clear in Delhi | Know Details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs SA, 3rd ODI - Weather Report

The series is currently poised at 1-1.

The weather at the venue is expected to be very warm throughout the match.

India and South Africa are all set to face each other in the series decider. The series is currently poised at 1-1. India lost the first match by 9 nine runs but staged a strong comeback to win the 2nd game by 7 wickets.

Here are the all details on the weather forecast:

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is a 50 per cent possibility of rain interrupting the match. There is around a 47% chance of rain at the beginning of the match with thunderstorms expected around 3 PM.

How will be the weather during match hours?

Despite cloud cover and a slight chance of rain, the weather at the venue is expected to be very warm throughout the match Cloud cover is expected to fluctuate in the range of 5% to 84% during match hours.

The temperature is predicted to be around 28 degrees at the beginning of the game and is expected to reduce to 25 degrees celsius towards the end.

What role will the Toss play?

A total of 26 matches have been played at this venue. 12 matches have been won by batting first, and 13 have been won by the team chasing. The toss won't really matter much, but the skipper winning the toss would want to have a target in mind.

What are the full squads?

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, A ndile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

