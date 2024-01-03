IND vs SA 2nd Test: Will rain intervene India's must-win contest against South Africa in Cape Town?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Newlands, Cape Town.

IND vs SA 2nd Test: India and South Africa are gearing up for the second and final Test of the series at Newlands, Cape Town. The Men in Blue come into the contest 1-0 down with a win needed at any cost to not lose the series.

The first Test in Centurion saw an intervention from the weather gods as rain and bad light truncated the play on the opening day. The Men in Blue hope for it to stay away.

Newlands, Cape Town Weather report

The Cape Town weather looks good for cricket for the majority of the game. According to the Weather channel, there is hardly a 5% chance of precipitation in Cape Town on Day 1, i.e., on Wednesday. The rain chances are as low as 3% and 5% on Day 2 and Day 3 too but there are 41% on Day 4 of the match. On Day 4, the weather is predicted to see morning showers with temperatures hovering around 23 degrees. However, the precipitation chances are 10% on the final day of the match on Sunday.

India chasing history

India would be chasing history if they have to level this series. The Men in Blue have never won a Test match at Newlands and would have to overturn that to end the series 1-1. They have played six matches here, losing four and playing two draws.

They are expected to bring Ravindra Jadeja in the Playing XI but might not drop Prasidh Krishna, who is receiving continuous backing from captain Rohit Sharma. "Like I said in the last post-match press conference (in Centurion) about Prasidh (Krishna) playing his first game, we all get nervous when you are playing your first game. It's understandable, but I thought, and I'll still back that thought of mine, that he's got good ability to succeed at this level and especially in this format. So it's just about showing faith and trust in everyone and getting the job done from them," Rohit said at the pre-match press conference.