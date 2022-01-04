IND vs SA 2nd Test: Thakur's 7 wickets bowl out South Africa for 229; IND finish Day 2 on 85/2

Follow us on Image Source : AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES India's Shardul Thakur celebrates after the dismissal of South Africa's Temba Bavuma (not seen) during the second Day of the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on January 4, 2022.

India finished Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa with a lead of 58 runs as Shardul Thakur's seven-wicket haul bundled out the hosts for 229 in reply to the visitors 202. In India's second innings, Cheteshwar Pujara (35*) and Ajinkya Rahane (11*) held on to the crease at stumps as India finish at 85/2 at stumps.

Thakur ran through the hosts' batting line-up with figures of 7 for 61 after Keegan Petersen struck a fine half-century before lunch. Resuming at the overnight score of 35 for one, South Africa added 53 runs before losing skipper Dean Elgar for 28 but Petersen held the other end, scoring 62 off 118 balls.

The visitors were all out for 202 in their first innings. South Africa took a first innings lead of 27 runs over India.

