India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates from Johannesburg: India aim early wickets  

As many as 11 wickets tumbled on the opening day of the ongoing second Test between India and South Africa at Johannesburg. The visitors led by their stand-in skipper KL Rahul had an underperformance with the bat where the senior players- Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane failed miserably. It can be said that South Africa found themselves in the driver's seat at The Wanderers Stadium on Monday.

Rahul's patient 50-run knock on a day when India missed Virat Kohli due to back spasms and Ravichandran Ashwin's cavalier 46 at the rear end ensured that India scored 202 in their first innings on a bouncy Wanderers track.

At stumps, Mohammed Shami sent back Aiden Markram even as Dean Elgar (11 batting) and Keegan Peterson (14 batting) took South Africa to 35 for 1.

It could have been two down had Rishabh Pant snapped Peterson off Jasprit Bumrah, which seemed a regulation catch.