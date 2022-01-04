Tuesday, January 04, 2022
     
India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates from Johannesburg: India aim early wickets

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 2: Get the live cricket score, updates, scorecard, ball by ball commentary and highlights between IND vs SA from The Wanderers in Johannesburg. South Africa 35/1 at Stumps, trail by 167 runs on Day 1.   

India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates from Johannesburg: India aim early wickets  

IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1: Rahane, Pujara flop show continues as Indian middle-order disappoints again

As many as 11 wickets tumbled on the opening day of the ongoing second Test between India and South Africa at Johannesburg. The visitors led by their stand-in skipper KL Rahul had an underperformance with the bat where the senior players- Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane failed miserably. It can be said that South Africa found themselves in the driver's seat at The Wanderers Stadium on Monday. 

Rahul's patient 50-run knock on a day when India missed Virat Kohli due to back spasms and Ravichandran Ashwin's cavalier 46 at the rear end ensured that India scored 202 in their first innings on a bouncy Wanderers track.

At stumps, Mohammed Shami sent back Aiden Markram even as Dean Elgar (11 batting) and Keegan Peterson (14 batting) took South Africa to 35 for 1.

It could have been two down had Rishabh Pant snapped Peterson off Jasprit Bumrah, which seemed a regulation catch.

