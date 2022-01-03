Tuesday, January 04, 2022
     
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Hoping Siraj can come out and bowl tomorrow, says Ashwin on pacer's hamstring injury

Siraj was seen in pain after bowling the penultimate delivery of his fourth over during the South African innings.

India TV Sports Desk
Johannesburg Published on: January 03, 2022 23:44 IST
Johannesburg Published on: January 03, 2022 23:44 IST
Mohammed Siraj leaves the field on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against South Africa after suffering a hamstring injury
Image Source : GETTY

Mohammed Siraj leaves the field on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against South Africa after suffering a hamstring injury 

Indian senior player Ravichandran Ashwin hopes to see Mohammed Siraj back into the action on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg. The Indian pacer- Siraj sustained a hamstring injury on the opening day of the second red-ball game against the Proteas at the The Wanderers Stadium on Monday.  

Siraj was seen in pain after bowling the penultimate delivery of his fourth over during the South African innings.

He immediately felt his hamstring and later hobbled off the field along with the medical staff.

Speaking to media after stumps, Ravichandran Ashwin was first asked about the fitness of in-form pacer Mohammad Siraj, who left the field immediately after what appeared like a hamstring injury.

"The medical staff are assessing him overnight and obviously it is very immediate. So initially what they do with these injures is just ice and they see for the next hour or two and I'm hoping with the history that Siraj has, he will definitely come out and give his best," said Ashwin.

- WIth inputs from PTI

