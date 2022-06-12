IND vs SA 2nd T20I Weather Forecast: What will be role of rain in match at Cuttack? Here are details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Weather forecast of Barabati stadium, Cuttack

India and South Africa are set to meet on Sunday in Cuttack to play the 2nd T20 international match o the five-match series. Team India will eye to level the series after losing their opening match.

Excited fans who crowded the stadium even during India's practice session, will be looking forward to a thrilling match as an international match has come to Cuttack after a long gap of two and a half years.

But will this enthusiasm stay or will it be shattered by the rain? Here are details

The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) at Bhubaneswar has predicted the weather conditions for Sunday evening.

Image Source : ACCUWEATHER Weather forecast of Cuttack in day

“The chance is 50:50. We cannot say for sure that there will be no rainfall in Cuttack on Sunday evening. There may be a small spell of rain but no possibility of any major rainfall,” RMC Bhubaneswar director H R Biswas said

Biwas said the sky will remain overcast.

"There may be thundershower-induced rain in the evening and it will be known about three to four hours earlier. However, there will be no heavy rain which can affect the match”.

Image Source : ACCUWEATHER Weather Forecast of night

An Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) official said preparations have been made to face the situation.

"With consultation from BCCI Technical committee, we have made a sand-based ground for better drainage. The OCA has purchased a rain cover for the entire FOP (field of play) area from England. This apart, it has also purchased another super sopper from Australia. Preparations for the ground will be ready even if it rains throughout the day,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government in a statement urged sports lovers coming to watch the match to take ample precautionary measures to protect themselves from the heatwave-like conditions and wear masks throughout the match.

Commissioner of Police S K Priyadarshi said wearing a mask is mandatory.

“None will be allowed inside Barabati Stadium on Sunday without a mask”. Any objects that can be used as projectiles such as water bottles, lighters, matchboxes, and helmets are banned inside the stadium. Cuttack deputy commissioner of police Pinak Mishra said 'No Mask No Entry' has been written clearly on tickets for the match and asked spectators not to bring coins, knives, and other items. “Only mobile phones and sunglasses will be allowed inside the stadium,” he said adding that food too will not be allowed into the stadium.

Food will be available only at stalls set up by OCA, which has also made elaborate arrangements for drinking water in pavilions.

The entry of spectators will be allowed in the stadium from 3 PM.

(Inputs from PTI)