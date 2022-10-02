IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav surpasses Rohit Sharma to reach this milestone, know details

Follow us on Image Source : AP Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has reached a major milestone in the shortest format of the game in the India vs South Africa T20I match on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav had played 30 innings for Team India and had accumulated 976 runs before the second match. After playing 24-run knock in the 2nd T20I vs South Africa, he became the 3rd fastest Indian to reach the 1000-run milestone in T20Is for India.

Virat Kohli, who has always been a cut above the rest reached to the milestone in 27 innings, whereas KL Rahul closed in on the 1k mark in 29 innings. The third fasted Indian, as of now, to reach the landmark is Rohit Sharma, who got there in 40 innings.

Suryakumar is the fastest to score 1000 T20I runs by balls faced, here's the list

573 balls - Surya Kumar Yadav (SR 174) *

604 balls - Glenn Maxwell (SR 166)

635 balls - Colin Munro (SR 157)

640 balls - Evin Lewis (SR 156)

654 balls - Thisara Perera (SR 153)

Overall he is the 7th fastest in the world to accomplish the feat and has equalled Mohammad Rizwan, who reached there in 31 innings.

Suryakumar Yadav's previous 10 T20I innings

1st T20I Vs South Africa: 50(33)

3rd T20I Vs AUS: 69(36)

2nd T20I Vs AUS: 0(1)

1st T20I Vs AUS: 46 25)

Super Four Match 5 Vs AFG: 6(2)

Super Four Match 3 Vs SL: 34(29)

Super Four Match 2 Vs PAK: 13 10)

Match 4 Vs HK: 68(26)

Match 2 Vs PAK: 18(18)

4th T20I Vs WI: 24(14)

Full Squads - IND vs SA Series

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed and Mohammad Siraj

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

