IND vs SA 2nd T20I Pitch Report: Here's everything you need to about Cuttack's ground ahead of match

India will lock horns with South Africa at Cuttack. The Rishabh Pant-Led team will want to forget the previous match's loss and win the upcoming game to level the five-match T20I series.

While weather conditions look favourable for the match, here are all the details about the Barabati stadium's pitch where an international match will be played after 2019.

About the stadium -

Capacity: 45000

Host Association: Odisha Stadium

Establishment: 1958

Boundary dimensions: It ranges from 65 m to 70 m.

Pitch report -

Even though the curators have tried hard to prepare a track suitable for batting, the Barabati pitch is relatively low-scoring.

The spinners will play a crucial role on this pitch. In fact, Yuzvendra Chahal registered a four-wicket haul at this stadium. On the other hand, the high humidity factor might trouble the bowlers.

The team which wins the toss is most likely to choose bowling.

The average first innings score is 136 and the average second innings score of less than 100.

Previous T20I matches hosted in Barabati stadium -

Barabati has hosted just two T20Is to date. The two T20 international matches that India played at this ground are against Sri Lanka and South Africa. Team India has a 1-1 record at this ground. In 2015, they lost to South Africa and emerged victorious against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Full squads

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen.