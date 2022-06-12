IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Heinrich Klaasen stuns India, Twitter reacts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (CRICKET SOUTH AFRICA) Klaasen guies the Proteas to victory

The Indian camp and the Indian fans took a sigh of relief when Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma announced that Quinton de Kock was missing the game due to an injury. South Africans who were being considered an underdog for the series handed over a heavy defeat to the men in blue by chasing 211 runs with 5 balls to spare in the first T20I. When India took the field against the Proteas in the second T20I, things were expected to change in India's favor. But what transpired next has raised many eyebrows now and questions are being asked about India's team combinations and the approach with which they are looking to play.

India was invited to bat first and they crumbled. Somehow Dinesh Karthik rescued team India. The Tamil Nadu batsman initially struggled to put bat to ball but gained momentum in the final over. Karthik who scored 30 off 21 deliveries at a strike rate of 142.86 helped India reach 148, a score which is not sufficient in this age of T20 cricket. When India came out to defend this score, they managed to dismiss the likes of Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, and the dangerous Rassie van der Dussen pretty early which put a lot of pressure on Proteas. Then came out to bat Heinrich Klaasen, who had a different kind of game plan and executed it to perfection. Klaasen who has made his ODI, Test & T20I debut against the boys in blue somehow cherishes the Indian attack and this match was no different.

He briskly scored 81 off 46 deliveries and helped the Proteas chase this target down with 10 deliveries remaining.