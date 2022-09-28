IND vs SA 2nd T20I: All You need to know about 2nd T20I between India vs South Africa

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs SA 2nd T20I: When and How to watch India vs South Africa 2nd T20I in India?

Highlights India beat South Africa in the first T20I on Wednesday by 8 wickets

The second T20I will be played on Sunday in Guwahati

India could seal back-to-back series win if they beat the Proteas

Team India will be looking to register a back-to-back series win on Sunday, October 2 as they take on South Africa in the seocnd T20I in Guwahati. Having won the first T20I in Trivandrum, the morale of the team should be high with top players firing on all cylinders. With a series win on the cards, here is all you need to know for the 2nd T20I.

Ticket details for 2nd T20I:

Tickets for the second T20I between India and South Africa in Guwahati are already on sale. Fans can go to the BCCI's official website for ticket details and partner sites. The tickets are also available physically in the stadium premises with prices ranging from Rs 1200 to Rs 22000.

Here are all details about the 2nd T20I:

When will the 2nd T20I between India vs South Africa be played?

The 2nd T20I match between India vs South Africa will be played on Sunday, October 2.

What is the venue for the 2nd T20I between India vs South Africa?

The 2nd T20I match between India vs South Africa will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

At what time will the 2nd T20I between India vs South Africa match start?

The 2nd T20I match between India vs South Africa will begin at 7 PM IST.

Where can we watch the 2nd T20I between India vs South Africa?

The 2nd T20I match between India vs South Africa will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

The 2nd T20I match between India vs South Africa will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

IND T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer

SA T20I Squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo

