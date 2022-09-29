Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs SA 2nd T20 Ticket: All you need to know about IND vs SA T20 T20I ticket sale

After clinching the first T20I against the South Afirca in Trivandrum, team India is set to host the Proteas in the second T20I on Sunday. With a 1-0 lead in hand, Rohit Sharma and Co will be looking to seal the series while a big crowd is expected to attend the match. With a series win on the cards, the tickets are in heavy demand.

What are the prices of tickets for the 2nd T20I?

The range of tickets for the second T20I varies from Rs 475 to Rs 22000 with different varieties of classes. Fans can book the tickets online as well as offline and can go to BCCI's official website and other partner companies. Physical tickets are made available on the premises of the stadium depending on the waiting list.

The tickets for the Barsapara Cricket Stadium grandstand seats would include expenses for food. The stands at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati have different classes. The Indian team is expected to arrive in Assam on Thursday. A full-capacity crowd is expected to be in for the second T20I.

India vs South Africa Squad

IND T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shreyas Iyer

SA T20I Squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo

South Africa Tour of India Schedule (T20I)

October 2, 2nd T20I – Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, 7.30 pm IST

October 4, 3rd T20I – Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 7.30 pm IST

South Africa Tour of India Schedule (ODI)

October 6, 1st ODI – Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 1.30 pm IST

October 9, 2nd ODI – JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 1.30 pm IST

October 11, 3rd ODI – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 1.30 pm IST

