IND vs SA, 2nd ODI: Weather report - Will rain play spoilsport in India vs South Africa match?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Weather Report

The second match of the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa is scheduled to be played on Sunday. The game will begin at 1:30 PM and will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

The Proteas defeated India in the first ODi by nine runs. Indian team, which is led by Shikhar Dhawan will want to bounce back and make a statement in the absence of players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are off to Australia for the T20 World Cup.

Also Read: What is Mankading? Know history, rules and other details

Here are the all details on the weather forecast:

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is high possibility of rain to interrupt the match. There is more than 47% chance of rain in the beginning of the match with more than 70% of cloud weather throughout the match.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be extremely humid throughout the match and is predicted to fluctuate around 61% to 91%. Cloud cover is expected to fluctuate in the range of 70% to 99% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 29 degrees at the beginning of the game and is expected to reduce to 23 degrees celsius towards the end.

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The team that wins the toss will want to opt bowling considering the weather.

What are the full squads?

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, A ndile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Latest Cricket News