IND vs SA, 2nd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan-led team India is Ranchi bound, team gears up for second encounter | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCI) Team India is Ranchi bound

IND vs SA, 2nd ODI: In a thrilling contest that unfolded in Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, the men in blue fell short by 9 runs. The series opener was reduced to 40 overs per side match, but team India faltered in the final stages of the match. The Indian team now moves to Ranchi to take on the Proteas team in the second match of the series. With the One Day International (ODI) series on line, the Indian team will look to outplay Bavuma and his men.

The young Indian team which is devoid of superstars such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya is being led by Delhi-based Shikhar Dhawan who has made his intentions pretty clear to play the 50 over World Cup that will be hosted by India. On the other hand, the South African team will have their eyes set on a series victory as this will give them great momentum before they head into the all-important World Cup.

ALSO READ | Shaheen Afridi makes massive claims about comeback, shares cryptic tweet

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier today, posted a video that shows the Indian cricket team reaching Ranchi ahead of the second One day International. The players of the Indian cricket team can be seen in a very relaxed mood as they head towards the venue of the second ODI. Fans too welcomed the Indian cricket team with happy faces and tried to interact with them before they could board the team bus.

ALSO READ | Ramiz Raja spills important update on Shaheen Afridi's injury

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar

South Africa squad: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Latest Cricket News