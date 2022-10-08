Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs South Africa 2nd ODI

IND vs SA, 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs South Africa on TV, online

India are set to lock horns with South Africa in the second match of the three-match ODI series on Sunday. While the Proteas will want to carry the momentum from their previous win, the men in blue will want to level the scores.

Here are all live streaming details about the 2nd ODI:

When will the 2nd ODI of India vs South Africa be played?

The second match will be played on 2nd October, Sunday.

What is the venue for the 2nd ODI of India vs South Africa?

The match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

At what time will the 2nd ODI of India vs South Africa match start?

The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the 2nd ODI of India vs South Africa?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the 2nd ODI of India vs South Africa?

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, A ndile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Latest Cricket News