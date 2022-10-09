Sunday, October 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs SA, 2nd ODI, Live Score, Latest Updates: Toss at 1:00 PM, Shahbaz set to debut for India
Live now

IND vs SA, 2nd ODI, Live Score, Latest Updates: Toss at 1:00 PM, Shahbaz set to debut for India

IND vs SA, 2nd ODI, Live Score, Latest Updates, Full Scorecard, Ball by Ball Commentary from JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2022 12:59 IST
IND vs SA
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs SA, 2nd ODI, Live Score, Latest Updates

IND vs SA, 2nd ODI, Live Score, Latest Updates: Toss at 1:00 PM, Shahbaz set to debut for India

 

Latest Cricket News

Live updates :IND vs SA, 2nd ODI, Live Score, Latest Updates: Toss at 1:00 PM as Team India look to settle score in Ranchi

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 09, 2022 12:57 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Shahbaz Ahmed set to debut

    The news is coming in that RCB all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has been handed his debut cap. The all-rounder is set to make his debut for India today.

     

  • Oct 09, 2022 12:52 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    India look to settle scores

    Hello and Welcome to the Coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa. The Indian cricket team is set to lock horns against the Proteas side in the second ODI and will look to bounce back after suffering a narrow loss in the first match. India came close in the previous match, courtesy Sanju Samson's brilliant knock and his partnerships with Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur. This time, the men in blue will look to enhance their performance. The captains will walk out for the flip of the coin at 1 PM and the match will start at 1:30 PM.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News