IND vs SA, 2nd ODI, Live Score, Latest Updates: Toss at 1:00 PM, Shahbaz set to debut for India

Hello and Welcome to the Coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa. The Indian cricket team is set to lock horns against the Proteas side in the second ODI and will look to bounce back after suffering a narrow loss in the first match. India came close in the previous match, courtesy Sanju Samson's brilliant knock and his partnerships with Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur. This time, the men in blue will look to enhance their performance. The captains will walk out for the flip of the coin at 1 PM and the match will start at 1:30 PM.