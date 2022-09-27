IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Touchdown Indian, Temba Bavuma and co. grind hard in Thiruvananthapuram

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@PROTEASMENCSA) South African players in training nets

IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Ahead of the T20 World Cup that will be played in Australia from October 16, 2022, cricket teams all around the globe are almost in the last phase of their analysis and planning process. The Temba Bavuma-led South African team is now all set to take on India in the subcontinent conditions. Rohit Sharma and co. are coming off a successful Australia series which they won by 2-1. Since this is the last series before India heads into the World Cup, they'll try and make the most of it.

The Temba Bavuma-led South African side had previously toured India in June for a five-match T20I series. They performed exceptionally well and had India in all sorts of trouble for the initial two matches of the series. But somehow, India, under the leadership of Rishabh Pant bounced back and the series ended in a draw with India and South Africa both having two victories each.

The Proteas side landed in India on September 25, 2022, and now they have straightway hit the nets up and running to prepare and give themselves ample amount of time to get ready for the challenges that Rohit Sharma and co. will have for them. This series is extremely important for Temba Bavuma as he is making his return to international cricket and he will want to put up a few good performances before he heads into the world cup.

The first T20I will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on September 28, 2022, and will be followed by two other T20Is, scheduled to be played in Guwahati and Indore. Just like India, this will be South Africa's last chance to check their eleven too before they head into the World Cup.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreyas Iyer

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo

