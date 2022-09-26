Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs SA 1st T20I: Team India still in limbo over Mohammad Shami's availability, yet to join squad

The Indin Cricket team is in limbo on the situation surrounding the availability of pacer Mohammad Shami as he is yet to join the squad for the South Africa series. Shami who is in the standby squad for the T20 World Cup was picked for the Australia and South Africa series, but having tested positive for Covid-19 missed the earlier series.

With just two days to go for the T20I series against the Proteas, the Indian squad will be sweating on the availability of Shami. According to reports, the pacer is yet to recover from Covid-19 and that has delayed his progress.

As per reports, Umran Malik is expected to join the team to fill the void left by the one pace bowler in the team as Bhuvneshwar is rested and Shami is rested. Umran, like Shami, missed out on the Indian team for the T20 World Cup but could be back as a net specialist.

Bhuvneshwar Out, Arshdeep In for Team India

As things stand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been rested for the T20I series against South Africa while Arshdeep Singh has been called back into the team. Bhuvneshwar played two matches in the T20I series against Australia, while Arshdeep went missing in the rotation policy implemented by the selectors.

Hardik Pandya is another player who has been rested and is expected to be in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to work on his fitness. Arshdeep's availability will be a major boost for Team India after they leaked runs in the death overs against Australia.

The death-over specialist will be expected to join Team India on Monday while the rest of the squad travels from Hyderabad. The Indian team is all set to play South Africa in three-match T20I series from Wednesday, September 28. The two teams had met earlier in June when the series ended 2-2 with the final game in Bangalore.

IND T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

