IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Powered by Arshdeep, Chahar; India defeat South Africa by 8 wickets

In the first T20I between India and South Africa on Wednesday, India bowlers shattered the Proteas batting line-up and won the match by eight wickets.

While Arshdeep took crucial wickets of Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, and David Miller, Deepak Chahar's two-wicket haul skipper Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs sent the South Africa batters in trouble. Harshal Patel also took two wickets, Axar Patel conceded just 16 runs and picked a wicket during India's innings.

South Africa's batting line-up collapsed and they managed to set a target of just 107 runs.

When it comes to India's batting, after losing skipper Rohit Sharma on a duck out and star batter Virat Kohli on 3 runs. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav stabilized the innings. While SKY smashed a 33-ball half-century, KL Rahul too scored a fifty by hitting a six and ending the one-sided game in style.

The next two games will be played on October 2 in Guwahati and on October 4 in Indore. Both teams will then play a three-match ODI series on beginning on 6th October.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 106 for 8 in 20 overs (Keshav Maharaj 41, Aiden Markram 25, Wayne Parnell 24; Arshdeep Singh 3/32, Harshal Patel 2/26, Deepak Chahar 2/24).

India: 110 for 2 in 16.4 overs. (KL Rahul 51 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 50 not).

