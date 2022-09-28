IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Powered by Arshdeep, Chahar; India defeat South Africa by 8 wickets

In the first T20I between India and South Africa on Wednesday, India bowlers shattered the Proteas batting line-up and won the match by eight wickets.
While Arshdeep took crucial wickets of Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, and David Miller, Deepak Chahar's two-wicket haul skipper Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs sent the South Africa batters in trouble. Harshal Patel also took two wickets, Axar Patel conceded just 16 runs and picked a wicket during India's innings.
South Africa's batting line-up collapsed and they managed to set a target of just 107 runs.
When it comes to India's batting, after losing skipper Rohit Sharma on a duck out and star batter Virat Kohli on 3 runs. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav stabilized the innings. While SKY smashed a 33-ball half-century, KL Rahul too scored a fifty by hitting a six and ending the one-sided game in style.
The next two games will be played on October 2 in Guwahati and on October 4 in Indore. Both teams will then play a three-match ODI series on beginning on 6th October.
Brief Scores:
- South Africa: 106 for 8 in 20 overs (Keshav Maharaj 41, Aiden Markram 25, Wayne Parnell 24; Arshdeep Singh 3/32, Harshal Patel 2/26, Deepak Chahar 2/24).
- India: 110 for 2 in 16.4 overs. (KL Rahul 51 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 50 not).