IND vs SA, 1st T20I: India win toss and elect to field first

IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma and his men, riding high on their recent success against Australia have their eyes set on the mighty Proteas. On the other hand, Temba Bavuma and his men head into this game after analyzing everything wrong that the Aussies might have done which cost them the series. South Africa is back after 14 weeks and 3 days, much after the conclusion of South Africa's previous tour to India which ended in an unfortunate draw. With the World Cup glory in sight, both these teams will have a lot to look forward to.

The series that kickstarts at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram will take a short halt at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati before it reaches its destination in Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The Indian outfit as of now has a lot of issues with death bowling, an important facet of the T20 game. To their respite, Rohit and Virat's improved form has come in as a fresh of breath air. KL Rahul has been in the middle of a whirlwind where people have attacked him from all corners for his lack of intent and low strike rate. On the other hand, there are visitors, from South Africa. They have a peculiar kind of challenge at their disposal. Temba Bavuma, their skipper is making his return and someone else will have to make way for him in the team.

This certainly is the final lap for both the contesting teams before they head into the all-important T20 World Cup that starts on October 16, 2022. In the opening game, India won the toss and elected to field first.

Looking at the series ahead, Rohit said:

We will bowl first. It was a very good wicket when we played here last time. A tinge of green covering to it but it certainly is going be a good batting track. Very critical to continue to do what you're doing and keep that momentum in this format. Very healthy atmosphere in the group and we also want to make sure to tick all the boxes and so far we have been doing good and we just want to continue to do that. Hardik and Bhuvi are rested from the last series. Pant and Arshdeep come in for them. Bumrah and Chahal miss out.

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

