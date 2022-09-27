IND vs SA, 1st T20I: India look to fine tune death bowling ahead of all important T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCI) Team India after the Australia series

IND vs SA, 1st T20I: More than anything, it has always been India's death bowling that has been doing the rounds. Dismal performances in Asia Cup and now in the recently concluded Australia series, problems galore for India as far as the death bowling department is concerned. Bhuvneshwar Kumar in particular has been very timid and has been consistently failing to contain the opposition. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar too has been very sceptical of Bhuvneshwar lately.

India skipper Rohit Sharma, expectedly, singled out death bowling as an area that requires improvement following the series win over Australia. The hosts will be without two of their key bowlers, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who have been rested ahead of the ICC event next month. Mohammad Shami, who is one of the World Cup reserves, is yet to recover from COVID-19 and will be missing the three games against the Proteas after being unavailable for the rubber against Australia. Harshal Patel did not have the best of times in his comeback series against Australia but he will be expected to get back to his best in the final three games before the World Cup.

His career economy rate stands at 9.05 but he conceded more than 12 runs per over against the Aussies. Deepak Chahar, who is also on standby for the Word Cup, did not get a game in the previous series and he could get a chance if the team decides to rotate its pacers over the three games. Arshdeep Singh will return to bolster the team's resources in the slog overs, making an effective combination alongside Jasprit Bumrah, who will aim to regain his full rhythm after coming back from injury.

