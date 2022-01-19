IND vs SA 1st ODI: Venkatesh Iyer makes his ODI debut for India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY File image of Venkatesh Iyer

The batting all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh, Venkatesh Iyer has made his One-Day International (ODI) debut for the men in blue as India take on South Africa in the first ODI at Boland Park, Paarl. Iyer had made his maiden appearance for Indian in the T20I format during New Zealand's tour to India in November last year.

Iyer has been given the number six spot in the playing eleven and the team looks to nurture this all-rounder as a replacement to Hardik Pandya. Iyer can render services as a right arm medium-pacer with the ball.

The left-handed batter made the headlines during the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE. Iyer literally changed the fortunes for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) who came from behind to return as the runner-ups in the 14th edition of the tournament.

Iyer opened the innings for the purple brigade and astonished everyone with his skills with the willow. In the 10 matches he played for KKR, he managed an average of 41.11.

Soon after his IPL stint, he was given a chance in India's T20I where debut in the shortest format of the series against New Zealand.