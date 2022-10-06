Thursday, October 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan and co. grind hard in training nets | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan and co. grind hard in training nets | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan has been exceptional with the team and as of now, it seems that he is relishing every challenge that is being thrown at him. Ahead of the series, Shikhar has been extremely clear about his aspirations to play in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2022 12:37 IST
Shikhar Dhawan, Indian team
Image Source : INDIA TV Shikhar Dhawan and co. gear up for the Proteas challenge

IND vs SA, 1st ODI: A young Indian team under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan is bracing itself to take on Temba Bavuma and his men. The ODI team devoid of superstars such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, and others is an excellent opportunity for youngsters to step up and announce themselves at the highest level of the game. With the 2023 World Cup in sight, the Indian team management has persisted with Shikhar Dhawan as the captain and VVS Laxman as the head coach.

Ahead of the ODI series, the young Indian team took to the nets to refine their game and fine-tune their plans. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on its official Twitter handle. In this particular video, both Shikhar Dhawan and VVS Laxman can be seen giving a pep talk to the team. The video also showcases the likes of Ishan Kishan, Rajat Patidar, and Shubman Gill going berserk in the training nets. 

ALSO READ | Rain plays spoilsport, toss rescheduled

The young blue brigade has been invincible under Shikhar Dhawan in recent times. The Punjab Kings batsman, Shikhar Dhawan has been enjoying a stellar ride as the captain of India's ODI side. In July, Shikhar Dhawan became the first Indian skipper to clean sweep the West Indies on their home turf. 

Related Stories
T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma leaves subtle hints about Bumrah's replacement | READ

T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma leaves subtle hints about Bumrah's replacement | READ

IND vs SA, 1st ODI: South Africa eye to settle scores with India after losing T20I series

IND vs SA, 1st ODI: South Africa eye to settle scores with India after losing T20I series

IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Rain plays spoilsport, toss rescheduled

IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Rain plays spoilsport, toss rescheduled

Dhawan has been exceptional with the team and as of now, it seems that he is relishing every challenge that is being thrown at him. Ahead of the series, Shikhar has been extremely clear about his aspirations to play in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Dhawan also said that the team is in a great mindset and is adept at handling difficult situations.

ALSO READ | Rajat Patidar in focus, turning dreams into reality

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News