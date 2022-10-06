IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan and co. grind hard in training nets | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shikhar Dhawan and co. gear up for the Proteas challenge

IND vs SA, 1st ODI: A young Indian team under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan is bracing itself to take on Temba Bavuma and his men. The ODI team devoid of superstars such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, and others is an excellent opportunity for youngsters to step up and announce themselves at the highest level of the game. With the 2023 World Cup in sight, the Indian team management has persisted with Shikhar Dhawan as the captain and VVS Laxman as the head coach.

Ahead of the ODI series, the young Indian team took to the nets to refine their game and fine-tune their plans. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on its official Twitter handle. In this particular video, both Shikhar Dhawan and VVS Laxman can be seen giving a pep talk to the team. The video also showcases the likes of Ishan Kishan, Rajat Patidar, and Shubman Gill going berserk in the training nets.

ALSO READ | Rain plays spoilsport, toss rescheduled

The young blue brigade has been invincible under Shikhar Dhawan in recent times. The Punjab Kings batsman, Shikhar Dhawan has been enjoying a stellar ride as the captain of India's ODI side. In July, Shikhar Dhawan became the first Indian skipper to clean sweep the West Indies on their home turf.

Dhawan has been exceptional with the team and as of now, it seems that he is relishing every challenge that is being thrown at him. Ahead of the series, Shikhar has been extremely clear about his aspirations to play in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Dhawan also said that the team is in a great mindset and is adept at handling difficult situations.

ALSO READ | Rajat Patidar in focus, turning dreams into reality

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar

Latest Cricket News