IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Sanju Samson and win that wasn't to be; Here's how Twitter reacted

In the first match of the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa on Thursday, the Proteas defeated India by 9 runs. However, Sanju Samson who played a brilliant innings had almost turned the tables in the favour of the men in blue.

India lost the match but Samson won fans' hearts by playing a knock of 86 runs off 63 deliveries with nine boundaries and three sixes.

Samson's mind-blowing batting flooded Twitter with posts from his supporters.

Earlier in the match, on Keshav Maharaj's ball to Samson, the umpire had signalled for out by LBW. However, Samson opted for DRS and the decision got reversed. After that Samson picked pace and looked unstoppable towards the end.

Sanju Samson's top 5 ODI performance -

IND vs SA: 86 off 63 balls

IND vs WI: 54 runs off 51 deliveries

IND vs SL: 46 runs off 46 balls

IND vs ZIM: 43 off 39 balls

IND vs ZIM: 15 runs off 13 balls

Earlier in the match which was reduced to 40 overs, India won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India Playing XI:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa Playing XI:

Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

